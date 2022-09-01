Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Up 10.1% in August

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 115,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X DAX Germany ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 113.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Get Global X DAX Germany ETF alerts:

Global X DAX Germany ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DAX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.41. 15,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,383. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $34.09.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.606 dividend. This is an increase from Global X DAX Germany ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.