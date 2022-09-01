Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10,620.2% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 801,187 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 411,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

PAVE stock opened at $25.57 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.