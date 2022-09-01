GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.54 and last traded at $60.33. Approximately 40,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,725,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Further Reading

