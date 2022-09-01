GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.85. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 64,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

