GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Short Interest Up 6.4% in August

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,400 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the July 31st total of 371,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GMO Payment Gateway Trading Down 3.6 %

GMYTF opened at 70.89 on Thursday. GMO Payment Gateway has a 52-week low of 64.10 and a 52-week high of 125.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GMO Payment Gateway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

About GMO Payment Gateway

(Get Rating)

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. It operates through three segments: Payment Enhancement Business, Payment Processing Business, and Money Service Business. The company offers PG multi-payment service, a payment platform that provides credit card payment, convenience store payment, account transfer, and multi-currency credit card payment.

See Also

