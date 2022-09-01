GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $79.80

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $79.80 and last traded at $80.86, with a volume of 4984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on GN Store Nord A/S from 295.00 to 265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Oddo Bhf raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.00.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.59.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.