GokuMarket Credit 1-Day Volume Tops $4.00 (GMC)

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. GokuMarket Credit has a total market cap of $3,460.20 and approximately $4.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GokuMarket Credit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00028937 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00277364 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001129 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000945 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002454 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Coin Profile

GokuMarket Credit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial. GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com.

Buying and Selling GokuMarket Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

