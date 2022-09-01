Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 35700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Golden Arrow Resources Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 30.00 and a quick ratio of 29.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15.

Golden Arrow Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and advancing of precious and base metal projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Flecha de Oro project, Caballos Copper-Gold project, Don Bosco Copper-Gold project, Mogote Copper-Gold project, Frontera District – Potrerillos Gold-Silver project, and Yanso project located in Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.