Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Short Interest Update

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,780,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the July 31st total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,826,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,866. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $16.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 50.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

