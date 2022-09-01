Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) Short Interest Update

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Technology Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GTPA stock remained flat at $9.80 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 118,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,224. Gores Technology Partners has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

About Gores Technology Partners

Gores Technology Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet, enterprise software, fintech, digital health, proptech, gaming, agtech, and logistics industries.

