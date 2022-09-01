Governor DAO Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last week, Governor DAO has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $508,445.20 and approximately $31,414.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00438479 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002216 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00823044 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015859 BTC.
Governor DAO Profile
Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org.
Buying and Selling Governor DAO
