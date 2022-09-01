Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Short Interest Update

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE:GGG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,319. Graco has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Graco’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,081. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Graco by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Graco by 804.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

