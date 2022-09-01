Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Shares Up 2%

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF – Get Rating) shares were up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.43. Approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 46,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44.
Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and Regional Red Lake projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
