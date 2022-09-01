Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Short Interest Up 7.7% in August

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.57. 270,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.00. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $16.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36.

Insider Activity

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.23). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, CEO Lasse Petterson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,685,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 67,570 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth $543,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 52,020 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,264,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,860,000 after purchasing an additional 72,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,847,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,945,000 after purchasing an additional 249,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

