Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 472,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Green Dot to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 147,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 34,652 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Green Dot by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Green Dot by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 521,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 276,278 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Price Performance

Shares of Green Dot stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $19.83. 43,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,331. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $54.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

