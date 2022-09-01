Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.90

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.90 and last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 1604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $918.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average is $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.23%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 62,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $1,906,798.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 344,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,908.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,919,150.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 660,191 shares in the company, valued at $21,198,733.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William A. Furman sold 62,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,798.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 344,959 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,908.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,566 shares of company stock worth $7,603,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.