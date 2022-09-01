Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.24

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.24 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.23 ($0.01), with a volume of 370057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.21 ($0.01).

Greencoat Renewables Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.15 million and a P/E ratio of 13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Greencoat Renewables Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Greencoat Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is 67.33%.

Greencoat Renewables Company Profile

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

