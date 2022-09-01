Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.24

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.24 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.23 ($0.01), with a volume of 370057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.21 ($0.01).

Greencoat Renewables Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £14.15 million and a P/E ratio of 13.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.17.

Greencoat Renewables Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Greencoat Renewables’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Greencoat Renewables Company Profile

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

