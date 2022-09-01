Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $112.32

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.32 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 86.30 ($1.04). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 87.40 ($1.06), with a volume of 3,611,360 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNC shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Monday, July 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 98.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 112.13. The stock has a market cap of £447.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.00.

In related news, insider Patrick Gary Kennedy bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £16,640 ($20,106.33).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

