Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the industrial products company on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Greif has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Greif has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Greif to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Greif Stock Down 2.1 %

GEF stock opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. Greif has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $72.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greif will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEF. StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greif news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $1,921,271.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,027.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $1,921,271.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,027.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,581 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,288 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Greif by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Greif by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 109,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Greif by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,220 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

