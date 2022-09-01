Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Richard W. Baker Acquires 1,018 Shares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Baker purchased 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.49 per share, with a total value of $35,110.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 551,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,012,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $34.65 on Thursday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $418.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.76.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 293,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 120,149 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.7% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 111,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 36,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 18.6% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.