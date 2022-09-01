Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Richard W. Baker Acquires 1,018 Shares

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2022

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTYGet Rating) Director Richard W. Baker purchased 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.49 per share, with a total value of $35,110.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 551,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,012,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $34.65 on Thursday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $418.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.76.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 293,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 120,149 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.7% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 111,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 36,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 18.6% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.