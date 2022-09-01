Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63 billion-$2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion. Guess’ also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.55 EPS.

Guess’ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GES traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.51. 16,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,482. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $983.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.89. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $25.27.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Guess’ will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Guess”s payout ratio is 45.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GES. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess’

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 34.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Guess’ by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Guess’ by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Articles

