Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Update

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the July 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Gulf Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GURE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.58. 1,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.30. Gulf Resources has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

Featured Articles

