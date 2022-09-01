GXChain (GXC) Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00003329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $50.17 million and $5,299.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

