HaloDAO Hits One Day Volume of $839.00 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last week, HaloDAO has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. HaloDAO has a total market cap of $24,509.49 and $839.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00828507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015546 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance.

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

