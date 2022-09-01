Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLAHW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLAHW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I stock. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLAHW – Get Rating) by 600.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLAHW remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10.

