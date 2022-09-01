Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Short Interest Down 8.7% in August

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,800 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 541,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 987.6 days.

Hammerson Stock Up 4.1 %

Hammerson stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34. Hammerson has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HMSNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hammerson from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 33 ($0.40) to GBX 22 ($0.27) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

