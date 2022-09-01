Handy (HANDY) Market Capitalization Achieves $37.68 Million

Handy (HANDY) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Handy has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Handy has a total market capitalization of $37.68 million and approximately $937,200.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,529.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.16 or 0.07125555 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828779 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015442 BTC.

Handy Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,972,125 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io.

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

