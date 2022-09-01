Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.11-$1.23 EPS.

NYSE HBI opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 62.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 38.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

