Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $529.35

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 529.35 ($6.40) and traded as low as GBX 440 ($5.32). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 455 ($5.50), with a volume of 13,873 shares traded.

Hargreaves Services Trading Down 2.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 486.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 528.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £143.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.19.

Hargreaves Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.21) per share. This is a boost from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Hargreaves Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

Insider Transactions at Hargreaves Services

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

In related news, insider Roger McDowell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($6.86), for a total value of £113,600 ($137,264.38).

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides materials handling and processing, mechanical and electrical contracting, logistics, and bulk earthmoving services for energy, environmental, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. It also engages in the production and distribution of solid fuels and kiln dried logs; provision of logistics services, which include a fleet of approximately 450 vehicles; technical, professional, and advisory services for a range of dormant site management topics, such as source material for land remediation, site restoration, geotechnical assessment, water and soil analysis, site inspections, planning and liaison services, and safety assessment; and soil and overburden stripping, load and haul, and geotechnical advice and quarry development consultancy services.

