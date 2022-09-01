Head-To-Head Comparison: American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Tower and Easterly Government Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower $9.36 billion 12.64 $2.57 billion $6.08 41.78 Easterly Government Properties $274.86 million 5.93 $30.06 million $0.33 54.40

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Easterly Government Properties. American Tower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower 27.23% 28.93% 4.15% Easterly Government Properties 10.27% 2.07% 1.05%

Dividends

American Tower pays an annual dividend of $5.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. American Tower pays out 94.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Easterly Government Properties pays out 321.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Tower has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of American Tower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Tower shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for American Tower and Easterly Government Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower 0 4 10 0 2.71 Easterly Government Properties 0 5 1 0 2.17

American Tower presently has a consensus target price of $291.53, suggesting a potential upside of 14.75%. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.56%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than American Tower.

Volatility & Risk

American Tower has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Tower beats Easterly Government Properties on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

