Head-To-Head Survey: SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX)

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Altex Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources $407.20 million 1.68 $86.76 million $5.38 6.99 Altex Industries $40,000.00 24.91 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

SilverBow Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SilverBow Resources and Altex Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SilverBow Resources currently has a consensus target price of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.11%. Given SilverBow Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Altex Industries.

Profitability

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Altex Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources 18.28% 71.35% 20.28% Altex Industries 655.93% 32.19% 16.32%

Risk & Volatility

SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Altex Industries on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. As of September 30, 2021, it had 1,000 barrels of proved and developed oil reserves. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

