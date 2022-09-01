Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $265.00

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 265 ($3.20) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.26), with a volume of 54687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275 ($3.32).

Headlam Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £224.73 million and a P/E ratio of 1,173.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 296.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 340.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74.

Insider Activity

In other Headlam Group news, insider Simon King acquired 10,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £29,850.80 ($36,069.12).

About Headlam Group

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local contractors.

