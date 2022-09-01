Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 286,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 49,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ENI were worth $8,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of ENI by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 158,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $23.62 on Thursday. Eni S.p.A. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93.

ENI Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on E shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ENI from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.76.

About ENI

(Get Rating)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.