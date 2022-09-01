HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW) Insider Joseph Carrozzi Buys 13,942 Shares

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW – Get Rating) insider Joseph Carrozzi purchased 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.76 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of A$24,468.21 ($17,110.64).

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 21st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 21st were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT operates as a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning healthcare and wellness property assets. The company is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

