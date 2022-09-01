HempCoin (THC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9.00

HempCoin (THC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $554,116.17 and $9.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 267,137,656 coins and its circulating supply is 267,002,506 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin.

HempCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

