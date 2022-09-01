Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

Henderson Land Development Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HLDCY opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Henderson Land Development has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89.

About Henderson Land Development

Featured Stories

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

