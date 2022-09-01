Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.
Henderson Land Development Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HLDCY opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Henderson Land Development has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89.
About Henderson Land Development
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Henderson Land Development (HLDCY)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.