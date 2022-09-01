Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Short Interest Update

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,600 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the July 31st total of 411,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 101,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,096. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, CEO Brian Recatto purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 820,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,153,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 118,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $4,173,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,561,263.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Recatto bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,505 shares in the company, valued at $22,153,635. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,153 shares of company stock valued at $8,917,677. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Stories

