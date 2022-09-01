Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 158.8 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Down 8.0 %

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $1,271.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,253.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,252.70. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $982.88 and a 12 month high of $1,949.92.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

