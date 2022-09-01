Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 158.8 days.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Down 8.0 %
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $1,271.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,253.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,252.70. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $982.88 and a 12 month high of $1,949.92.
About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (HESAF)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.