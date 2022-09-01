Hermez Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $847,993.00 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $17.43 million and $847,993.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for $3.71 or 0.00018472 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,072.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004374 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005093 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00133805 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00033711 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00085948 BTC.
Hermez Network Coin Profile
Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.
Hermez Network Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
