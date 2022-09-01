Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Short Interest Update

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the July 31st total of 40,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 345,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 238,708 shares in the last quarter.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ HRTX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,217. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.34% and a negative return on equity of 457.73%. The business had revenue of $27.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

About Heron Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.