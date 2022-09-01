Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Short Interest Update

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HT. StockNews.com raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $60,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Shares of HT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.42. 2,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,070. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $372.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.10.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

