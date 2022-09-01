Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 517,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after buying an additional 281,955 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 32,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 29,092 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HESM traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.57. 441,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,187. Hess Midstream has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.09%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Read More

