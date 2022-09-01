Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.75-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Hibbett Price Performance
Shares of HIBB stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $58.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.83. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.84.
Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.44 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hibbett Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Hibbett from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.60.
Institutional Trading of Hibbett
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Hibbett by 47.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hibbett by 67.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hibbett in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hibbett by 15.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
About Hibbett
Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.
