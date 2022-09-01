Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.75-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Hibbett Price Performance

Shares of HIBB stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $58.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.83. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.84.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.44 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Hibbett from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.60.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Hibbett by 47.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hibbett by 67.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hibbett in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hibbett by 15.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Further Reading

