Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the July 31st total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total value of $363,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,714 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

HLT traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.07. 35,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,366. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.