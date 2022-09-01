HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.64-$1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $820.00 million-$830.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $822.37 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of HireRight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HireRight to $18.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Shares of HRT opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. HireRight has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $222.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc bought 513,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $7,529,509.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,384,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,016,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc bought 513,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $7,529,509.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,384,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,016,277.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark F. Dzialga purchased 6,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $105,069.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,752.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 996,276 shares of company stock valued at $14,740,328.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in HireRight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of HireRight by 128.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in HireRight during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HireRight by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in HireRight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

