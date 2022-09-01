HM Payson & Co. Acquires 500 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Eagle Health Investments LP raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 151,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Guardant Health by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:GH opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.41. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $133.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Guardant Health news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.