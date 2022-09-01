HM Payson & Co. Buys 686 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCN. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at $10,219,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $160.60 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $131.50 and a one year high of $190.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.29.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.24). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $754.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $846,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

