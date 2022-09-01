HM Payson & Co. Grows Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SCHB stock opened at $46.47 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

