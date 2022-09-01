HM Payson & Co. Has $134,000 Stock Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 21.8% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 49,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $171.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $530.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.39. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.90 and a twelve month high of $234.84.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 31.87%. The company had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Further Reading

